Insider Buying: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Buys 375,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

Shares of DPW stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,505. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ault Global by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ault Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ault Global by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 368,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ault Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ault Global by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 151,920 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

