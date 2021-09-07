Insider Buying: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Buys 375,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00.
- On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.
Shares of DPW stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,505. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $10.94.
About Ault Global
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
