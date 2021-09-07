Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.75 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.43.

INE traded up C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 544,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,298. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.43. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

