Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.43.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up C$0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 544,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.43. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

