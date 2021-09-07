Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $34.81. Approximately 4,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 165,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inhibrx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Inhibrx by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Inhibrx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

