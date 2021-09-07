ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.01.

NYSE ING opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

