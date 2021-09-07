Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,351,000 after buying an additional 1,617,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Infosys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after buying an additional 1,851,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after buying an additional 1,113,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

INFY opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.