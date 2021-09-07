Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.72.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

