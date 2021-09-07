II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,817,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

