IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) Declares GBX 5.75 Dividend

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IGR opened at GBX 543 ($7.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £525.94 million and a P/E ratio of 89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. IG Design Group has a one year low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a one year high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 530.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 555.23.

IGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, insider Stewart Gilliland acquired 7,500 shares of IG Design Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £39,150 ($51,149.73).

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

