IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce $111.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.48 million. IBEX posted sales of $100.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $446.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $487.34 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 49.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 22.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,999. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $336.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

