Humaniq (HMQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $40,837.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $40,837.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00063942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00147630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00746587 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

