Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $482.35.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

