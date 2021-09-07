Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HOV opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $146.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.23. The firm has a market cap of $628.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

