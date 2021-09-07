Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HOV opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $146.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.23. The firm has a market cap of $628.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.64.
In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.
Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.