Homrich & Berg Sells 722 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

