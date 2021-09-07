Homrich & Berg Sells 141 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $130.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

