Homrich & Berg Purchases 445 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 172,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,985 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55.

