Homrich & Berg Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.30. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

