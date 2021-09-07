Homrich & Berg Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,615,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,232,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after buying an additional 289,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,631,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

