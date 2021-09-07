Homrich & Berg Acquires 262 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

CRM opened at $267.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 712,056 shares of company stock worth $177,065,162. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

