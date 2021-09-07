Homrich & Berg Acquires 2,185 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Shares of PM opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.25. The company has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

