Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HFBL opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

