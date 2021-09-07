Holderness Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 2,316 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 112,487 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,334,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.