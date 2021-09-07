Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 156.10 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of £802.16 million and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.04. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144.10 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

