HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,959 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 374.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF opened at $121.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

