HighTower Advisors LLC Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.