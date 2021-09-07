HighTower Advisors LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $278.28 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.54 and a 200-day moving average of $224.05.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

