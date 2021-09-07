HighTower Advisors LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 5.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 1.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in ResMed by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,023 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,612. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $295.80 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $296.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.