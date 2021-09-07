HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,603 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $14,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

FENY stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $15.47.

