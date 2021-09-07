HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,093 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,087 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

