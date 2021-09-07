HgCapital Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) declared a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HgCapital Trust stock opened at GBX 396 ($5.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 388.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 352.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52. HgCapital Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 264.40 ($3.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 412.50 ($5.39).

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Jim Strang bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £126,750 ($165,599.69).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.