Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

