Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 365 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,242,000 after buying an additional 188,446 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 32.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

GD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.65. 15,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.70 and a 200-day moving average of $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

