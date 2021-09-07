Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,530 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.68. 34,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,389. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

