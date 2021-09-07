Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 277,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

