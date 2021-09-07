Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,293 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 225,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,721. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

