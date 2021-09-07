Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 432 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 98,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.41. 36,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average of $137.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

