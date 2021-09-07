Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 8,835 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $91,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.03. The company had a trading volume of 110,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.79. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

