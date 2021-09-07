Heritage Trust Co Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 539.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in McKesson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $3,313,566 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $205.07. The company had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,308. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.