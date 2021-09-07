Heritage Trust Co Sells 16,421 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,421 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,432 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,238. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 136.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.