Heritage Trust Co Sells 110 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 7,800 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $6,669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,173,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $15,790,670. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX traded down $17.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $865.16. The stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,003. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $826.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $752.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 231.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.