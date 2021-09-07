Heritage Trust Co Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Exelon by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,087. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.