Heritage Trust Co Lowers Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,859 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BP were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at about $1,750,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BP by 9.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BP by 179.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -76.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Mizuho lifted their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

