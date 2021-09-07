Heritage Trust Co Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $314,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 229.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,337 shares of company stock worth $3,074,386. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.