Heritage Trust Co Buys 84 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $563.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $571.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.