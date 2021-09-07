Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce $116.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $117.13 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $87.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $488.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.40 million to $492.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $491.99 million, with estimates ranging from $476.70 million to $500.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.