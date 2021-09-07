Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLTOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTOY remained flat at $$9.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

