Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $307,692.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,429. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

