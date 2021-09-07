Head-To-Head Review: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 14.25 $3.83 million N/A N/A Nostrum Oil & Gas $175.94 million 0.00 -$327.42 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Volatility and Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust N/A 21.55% 21.55% Nostrum Oil & Gas -200.49% N/A -12.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VOC Energy Trust and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved and probable reserves of 39 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 146 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

