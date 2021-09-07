Head to Head Review: Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) versus bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A -63.62% -43.88% bluebird bio -1,675.98% -66.53% -49.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and bluebird bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A -$129.77 million ($3.61) -2.26 bluebird bio $250.73 million 4.85 -$618.70 million ($9.95) -1.81

Poseida Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Poseida Therapeutics and bluebird bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 bluebird bio 0 17 2 0 2.11

Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 389.60%. bluebird bio has a consensus target price of $37.81, indicating a potential upside of 110.07%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats bluebird bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

