Head-To-Head Comparison: Regis (NYSE:RGS) and CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF)

Regis (NYSE:RGS) and CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Regis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Regis and CVS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -27.30% -197.02% -9.60% CVS Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Regis and CVS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67 CVS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Regis presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Regis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Regis is more favorable than CVS Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regis and CVS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $415.11 million 0.43 -$171.36 million ($2.94) -1.68 CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVS Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regis.

Summary

Regis beats CVS Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The Franchise Salons segment runs businesses located in strip center locations and Walmart Supercenters. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts. The company was founded by Paul Kunin and Florence Kunin in 1922 and is headquartered in Edina, MN.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners. In addition, it operates Animed Direct, an online pharmacy and retail business that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, premium pet foods, and other animal-related products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; and veterinary instrumentation supply and referral services. It owns 480 veterinary practices, 3 laboratories, 7 crematoria, and 1 online pharmacy. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is based in Diss, the United Kingdom.

